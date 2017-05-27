From the WWE Rumor Mill: Sasha Banks to team up with Cedric Alexander at Extreme Rules

Will we be treated to a mixed tag match at the next Raw exclusive pay-per-view?

Will 'The Boss' have backup in her feud with Alicia Fox?

What's the story?

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Sasha Banks could have found an ally in her feud against Alicia Fox and Noam Dar in Cedric Alexander. This alliance could translate into a mixed tag match at Extreme Rules come next weekend.

In case you didn’t know...

Sasha Banks has been away from the title picture on Raw, for some time now. She has been trading victories with Alicia Fox in a secondary feud, in the women’s division. Noam Dar, Fox’s boyfriend has also embroiled himself in the same program.

While Sasha emerged victorious in the rubber match with Alicia Fox, she was left lying in the middle of the ring thanks to interference from Noam Dar. Cedric Alexander had been away with an injury thus far, but he made a valiant comeback on 205 Live this week.

The heart of the matter

Meltzer speculates that Cedric Alexander could team up with Banks, to take on Cedric Alexander and Alicia Fox in a mixed tag match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event.

Not only will this ensure that Alexander returns to a solid program, it is also a way to bring Cruiserweights (who are, generally, kept apart from the rest of the roster) back into the mix.

What’s next?

With only one week to go before the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, we have to wait and see whether Cedric Alexander becomes a part of the program either on Raw or 205 Live, following SmackDown Live this week.

We also wonder if WWE will tease a romantic angle between Banks and Cedric Alexander, in the long run.

Author’s note

I like it. It elevates Alexander who has lost a lot of momentum since his injury. It is something for Sasha Banks to do before she returns to the title picture once again. It may also elevate Alicia Fox and Noam Dar in the process.

