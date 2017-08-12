Scott Dawson injury update: Former NXT Tag Team Champion could be out until December

How long till we see The Revival back in the WWE?

Scott Dawson hurt his biceps and is expected to have surgery to repair the injury.

As per Cagesideseats, Scott Dawson of The Revival is expected to be out of action until December of this year.

WWE Senior Ringside Physician Dr Chris Amann previously issued the following statement on Dawson’s injury:

“(Dawson’s) injury is consistent with a ruptured right distal biceps tendon. He will be seen for a surgical consult early this week with the treatment most likely requiring surgical repair.”

The WWE on its part has confirmed Dawson’s bicep injury, and if one is to believe the professional wrestling rumour mill, Dawson will have to undergo surgery on his injured bicep, with the recovery time disallowing him from making an in-ring comeback before December of this year.

Scott Dawson has previously held the NXT Tag Team Championships (2x) alongside his tag team partner Dash Wilder.

Dawson & Wilder work as The Revival and are widely regarded as one of the best tag teams in the professional wrestling industry today.

Scott Dawson’s tag team partner Dash Wilder just recently returned from a jaw injury which kept him out of action for a considerable amount of time. Nevertheless, on the heels of Wilder’s return to the ring, it’s now Dawson who has unfortunately suffered an injury, which in turn has once again stalled the Revival's momentum.

On that note, several industry insiders opine that Dawson will indeed undergo surgery on his right bicep, which could delay his in-ring comeback until December of this year.

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder were set to face The Hardys at Summerslam later this month. However, with Dawson out with injury, The Revival will have to bide their time to face the WWE’s top tag teams after Dawson joins his partner in the ring later this year.

The Revival have had a really unfortunate string of injuries since their arrival on the main roster.

Here’s wishing Scott Dawson a quick and speedy recovery, let's hope we get to see The Revival grace the squared-circle soon.

