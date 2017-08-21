From the WWE Rumor Mill: Several NXT stars poised to join the main roster

A number of former champions could be on their way to the main roster.

by Harald Math News 21 Aug 2017, 12:30 IST

Former rivals Roode and Itami could soon be on the main roster

What's the story?

Cagesideseats.com is reporting that a number of NXT stars are poised to make the jump up to RAW and SmackDown. The site is speculating that another Superstar Shake-Up is on the way, and NXT stars such as Bobby Roode, The Authors of Pain and Hideo Itami could be on their way to the main roster, among others.

In case you didn't know...

Despite the fact that it continues to be WWE's most consistent weekly wrestling content, it is easy to forget that NXT exists as a developmental brand first and foremost. It is a successful one too — last night's SummerSlam pay-per-view featured a total of 17 NXT graduates.

Superstars regularly make the jump from NXT to the main roster, and Cagesideseats.com is reporting that seven more could be on their way in the very near future.

The heart of the matter

The names rumoured to be on their way to the main roster are as follows: former NXT Champion Bobby Roode, former NXT Tag Team Champions Authors of Pain, Hideo Itami, No Way Jose, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that WWE officials are extremely high on Roode, and he can expect to be presented as a major star whichever brand he finds himself on. Roode dropped the NXT Championship to Drew McIntyre this past weekend, and there is little left for him in developmental.

Akam and Rezar, better known as Authors of Pain, also dropped their titles at the weekend, and they will be used to shore up the main roster's struggling tag team divisions. Itami has been a little disappointing in NXT but is far too talented to be kept from the main roster.

Royce and Kay were seen hassling SmackDown GM Daniel Bryan during NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III and No Way Jose has been treading water for a while.

What's next?

Saturday's NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III event truly felt like the end of an era and the beginning of a new one for the developmental brand. Two titles changed hands, freeing up Roode and the Authors to make the jump to the main roster.

Itami put over Aleister Black on the event, and there seems to be little left for him in NXT. it remains to be seen which shows the potential call-ups will move to.

Author's take

At this point, moving Roode and Itami to the main roster is a no-brainer. You can argue that neither should have been in developmental in the first place, as both were fully-formed pro wrestlers upon arrival.

The same can not be said of the five other rumoured names. Authors of Pain have come on leaps and bounds over the last year, helped no end by working with elite teams such as #DIY and The Revival. Akam and Rezar are still developing, however, and could prove to be another Ascension.

Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and No Way Jose will be fine support characters, but it is hard to see how they will move the needle on the main roster.

