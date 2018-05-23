From the WWE Rumor Mill: SmackDown Live set for major overhaul with FOX deal

What elements of SmackDown Live could change with the FOX deal?

Johny Payne News 23 May 2018

SmackDown Live is set to receive a major face-lift next year

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed that WWE is set to completely overhaul the looks of SmackDown Live with the show’s move to the FOX network.

The WWE is likely to focus on revamping SmackDown Live in the days to come. Besides, additional details on the same have also been discussed.

In case you didn’t know…

As noted, the WWE has reportedly signed a new deal with FOX, with the said deal being worth about $1 billion.

The deal will allow FOX to broadcast SmackDown Live from October 2019 onwards, and is expected to last for about five years.

The heart of the matter

Veteran professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer elucidated that the WWE is likely to give SmackDown Live a complete overhaul in the looks department since that’s what WWE prefers doing when the promotion’s show(s) move to a new station.

Additionally, Meltzer explained that for the last 6 months before the FOX deal goes into effect, WWE will be brainstorming on how they could change the look of SmackDown Live.

In other words, the WWE is set to give SmackDown Live a face-lift in light of the major move that’s due for late-2019.

What’s next?

The WWE’s SmackDown Live show presently airs on the USA Network.

Fans can expect SmackDown Live to air on the FOX network from October 2019.

Author’s take

Honestly speaking, the WWE has got to change the looks of SmackDown Live when the show moves to FOX next year, not only due to the fact that a revamp has been long overdue, but also because of FOX being likely to chime in with their own input to help WWE represent the FOX brand in the best way possible.

While the WWE is surely set to revamp SmackDown Live, it’d be intriguing to see which top Superstars are likely to be added to the blue brand’s roster, given the much-awaited move to FOX next year.