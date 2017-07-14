From the WWE Rumor Mill: SmackDown Superstar possibly gives hint regarding Kurt Angle’s mystery text

Could a SmackDown superstar be involved in this storyline?

What will be revealed next week on Raw?

What’s the story?

Fans have been wondering for quite some time what the result of Kurt Angle’s mystery text storyline will be when he finally reveals the texter next week on Raw. But there may be a hint regarding a wrestler’s involvement.

Based on an interview Chad Gable of American Alpha did with Sports Illustrated, the former tag team champion may be involved in the story with Angle.

In case you didn’t know...

Angle’s storyline with the mystery texter began back in May when Corey Graves left the announce table to inform Angle of some text that could besmirch his reputation and lead to him being stripped of his position as general manager.

Corey Graves and Angle would continue discussing the text messages, but whatever information the two have been discussing will be revealed on the July 17, 2017, edition of Raw.

The heart of the matter

During this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Angle was talking to an unknown individual and said the following to them:

“I totally understand. Whoa, whoa, stop thinking that way. Why don’t you come here next week and we’ll both do it together. Neither one of us has anything to be ashamed of. I’m proud of you. And I hope you feel the same way about me. Yeah. So why don’t you come here next week and we’ll tell the whole world together? And whatever happens, happens. I love you.”

This caused many fans to believe that next week’s storyline could be a love affair storyline similar or the same as the one involving Angle, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H from the Attitude Era.

However, a reporter from Pro Wrestling Sheet claimed that the storyline could center around Angle having an illegitimate child, which could be revealed as Chad Gable.

Also, Gable’s interview with Sports Illustrated where he praised Angle for blazing the trail he’s following would suggest that he and Angle would be working together soon; possibly as soon as this Monday.

He carved the path that we’re following, he set the example for what we want to do, and he’s the best in the world at it.

What’s next?

The WWE just announced via Twitter that Angle will be interviewed following Monday Night Raw next week; indicating that his segment could close the show and have major implications for storylines going forward.

BREAKING: There will be a LIVE interview with @RealKurtAngle this Monday immediately following #RAW, only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/yH6L2gAUxE — WWE (@WWE) July 13, 2017

Tune in next week to see what is revealed by the Olympic Gold Medalist.

Author’s take

The prospect of Chad Gable and Kurt Angle working together could be entertaining considering how the age gap and similar styles would make sense to a degree. Whatever is revealed next week Monday, as long as it makes sense, fans will buy into it.