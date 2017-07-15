From the WWE Rumor Mill: Record-breaking former champion to return at SummerSlam

WWE reportedly wants this year’s SummerSlam to be a huge show and it may see the return of a SmackDown superstar. According to PWInsider, Nikki Bella could return to in-ring action and make her return at the biggest PPV of the summer.

Nikki Bella broke the record for being the longest reigning Diva’s Champion before she lost the title and had to leave for a neck surgery. She wouldn’t make her return to WWE programming until SummerSlam 2016 when she filled in for Eva Marie in a tag team match.

Nikki would stay with the company for the remainder of the year and would make her most recent appearance at WrestleMania 33 where she and John Cena defeated the team of The Miz and Maryse.

Nikki Bella was almost unable to compete in her WrestleMania match due to an injury scare that required additional examination, but she was cleared to compete a few days before the show.

she has only been active through her social media pages, her Youtube Channel, and other non-WWE outlets ever since her WrestleMania 33 match and subsequent engagement to John Cena.

Since she was deemed fit to compete at WrestleMania 33, it stands to reason that she will be able to compete going forward as well.

Nikki Bella did return at SummerSlam last year, so the company may not have her wrestle on the show like she did before. However, with the majority of the SmackDown Women’s Division currently wrestling each other in multi-woman matches, the division could use another woman to throw into the mix.

Nikki returning to the ring would make for an interesting addition to the SmackDown Women’s roster. Though she missed the first Women’s Money in the Bank matches, her comeback is a really big boost to the division. And with Carmella as Ms. Money in the Bank, a renewed rivalry could be perfect for the two if Carmella wins the SmackDown Women’s Championship.