From the WWE Rumor Mill: Speculation about a possible Undertaker return

Does The Deadman have one Last Ride left in him?

by Nithin Joseph News 10 Aug 2017, 22:01 IST

Will we see The Undertaker vs Roman Reigns rematch at WrestleMania 34?

What's the story?

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on the possibility of The Undertaker returning for one last match and feels that it is highly unlikely.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker presumably retired at WrestleMania 33 after he lost his match to Roman Reigns. It is believed that the reason behind his retirement is due to the fact that he required a number of surgeries.

The heart of the matter

On the Thursday edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, host Dave Meltzer addressed a question regarding the possibility of The Undertaker returning for one last match.

It is rumoured that "The Deadman" will make his return to the squared circle for one last match against the man who sent him into retirement, Roman Reigns.

However, Meltzer has stated that while an Undertaker return is a possibility, it seems highly unlikely that it will happen. The reason being that The Deadman's body is in bad shape and he did require a lot of surgery.

Meltzer's exact words were, "It’s possible. The only reason to bring him back would be against Roman, and I don’t see that at WrestleMania at all. Maybe the next year at WrestleMania, but probably not. There’s a reason he retired. He needed a lot of surgeries, his body was really beaten up, it was time to go.

"He decided it was time to go before that, but he came back. Put it this way, it’s wrestling, and people can come out of retirement at any time, but do the mentions make me think he’s coming out of retirement imminently? No."

The Undertaker seems set to remain in retirement according to Meltzer and the chances of a WrestleMania rematch between him and the Big Dog is said to be doubtful.

What's next?

The Deadman is currently still in retirement and while there have been rumours about a possible return at Summerslam, his beat up body seems likely to prevent him from doing so.

However, his rumoured opponent, Roman Reigns is set for a fatal four-way match for the Universal title against Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar at Summerslam.

Author's take

The Undertaker is one of the most beloved characters in the history of professional wrestling and sports entertainment.

However, despite the fact that the WWE Universe will be itching for his return, we can all agree that his health and personal safety comes first.