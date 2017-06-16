From the WWE Rumor Mill: Spoiler on next week's SmackDown Live debut

by Harald Math News 16 Jun 2017, 12:54 IST

Bennett and Maria are due to turn up in WWE TV shortly

What’s the story?

PWInsider.com has reported that Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis are expected to make their WWE debuts this coming weekend at live events. The married couple reportedly signed with WWE back in April after a stint in Impact Wrestling, but have been kept off television and live events until the time is right. That time may well be upon us.

In case you didn’t know...

Maria Kanellis first came to the attention of wrestling fans in the 2004 WWE Diva Search. Maria was signed to the company despite finishing 5th in the competition and soon made her debut on WWE as a ditzy interviewer.

Maria managed a number of wrestlers and wrestled occasionally before being released in February 2010. She went on to rebuild her career in Ring of Honor and Impact alongside her husband, Bennett.

Mike Bennett has long been linked with a move to WWE. From the moment he made his Ring of Honor debut in 2008, fans worldwide felt that Bennett was a professional wrestler who would be suited to working in WWE. Almost a decade later, the time has come to see how The Miracle will fare on the biggest stage.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider is reporting that Bennett and Maria are going to be a part of the SmackDown Live brand, and will begin working for the Tuesday night show at live events over the weekend.

There is a chance that the two could be involved in this weekend’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view, especially with so many question marks surrounding the possible winner of the women’s ladder match.

if Bennett and Maria are absent from the Sunday show, fans should expect them to make their TV debuts on the blue brand next week. The report suggests that the duo will be immediately inserted into a storyline on the show, but it remains to be seen who it is with. They are expected to be presented as a duo on WWE TV.

What’s next?

All eyes will now turn to this weekend’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view. The show is always hugely anticipated, but the potential arrivals of Bennett and Maria may well add an extra layer of excitement to the event.

Will either individual get involved in one of the Money in the Bank ladder matches?

Author’s take

Bennett and Maria’s arrival in WWE is long overdue. The two have been linked with the largest pro wrestling company in the world seemingly forever, and the wait may well come to an end this weekend. SmackDown Live seems like a good fit for the duo, who will provide fresh impetus on the heel side of the roster.

