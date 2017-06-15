From the WWE rumor mill: Spoiler on Roman Reigns' big announcement next week on Raw

Next week's episode of RAW might feature a surprise return from a sidelined WWE Superstar

by Prityush Haldar News 15 Jun 2017, 12:26 IST

Roman Reigns is scheduled to announce his Summerslam plans next week on RAW

What’s the story?

Roman Reigns will be making an appearance on RAW next week to announce his plans going into Summerslam. According to Cageside Seats, rumour has it that Roman’s promo next week may be cut short by a returning Braun Strowman.

In case you didn’t know...

Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns had a lengthy feud during the early part of 2017. Strowman power slammed Roman through a table at the Royal Rumble costing him an opportunity at the WWE Universal Championship.

The two men would face each other again at WWE Fastlane and WWE Payback. Strowman was later sidelined due to an elbow injury which would apparently take him six months to recover from.

The heart of the matter

Cagesideseats.com reported that Braun Strowman could attack Roman Reigns to set up a program at Great Balls of Fire which could even extend till Summerslam. The claims come at a time when reports have emerged of Strowman being cleared for in-ring action.

WWE is pleased with the number that the Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar is doing on social media. WWE officials are even considering a continuation of the feud between the two behemoths. This will leave Roman open for Summerslam and another run with Strowman may be on the cards for the Big Dog.

What’s next?

WWE is stacking up the card for the inaugural Great Balls of Fire PPV. Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe has been confirmed for the event. Other major feuds such as Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt, Miz vs. Dean Ambrose, and Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax are also rumoured to fill the card for the event.

WWE Great Balls of Fire will emanate from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on July 9.

Author's take

WWE has planned on using their top babyfaces sporadically on their weekly shows. That is the reason why Finn Balor and Roman Reigns were not on RAW this past week. Reigns’ Summerslam announcement has the WWE Universe buzzing about what the Big Dog may be doing for the event.

However, the fans will have to tune into RAW next week to find out exactly what the WWE has in store for Roman Reigns.

