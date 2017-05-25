From the WWE Rumor Mill: Status on the future of Adam Cole

An update on the status of the former three-time ROH World Champion.

by Rohit Nath News 25 May 2017, 19:50 IST

Adam Cole... maybay ?

What’s the story?

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Adam Cole is still expected to be joining WWE sometime this year, getting the push of a major star.

In case you didn’t know...

Adam Cole ran down his contract with Ring Of Honor recently and was ousted from the Bullet Club. He has been expected to join WWE for a while now. He is the first ever three-time ROH World Champion, winning his 3rd title at January 4th at Wrestle Kingdom XI.

However, despite him winning the ROH World Championship from Kyle O’ Reily, it was well known that he would be leaving WWE once his contract is over.

The heart of the matter

There have been legal issues between WWE and ROH in the past regarding contract tampering. There is a reason why recently departed talents such as Kyle O’ Reily, Bobby Fish, Donovan Dijak haven’t been offered contracts yet.

The statement from the Observer is as follows:

"Regarding Adam Cole, we’re told that WWE has still not offered any contracts to ex-ROH wrestlers based on whatever the legal issue regarding tampering has been that gave them cold feet. That said, Cole did finish up in ROH and on the indie scene, he’s not out there taking bookings like Kyle O’Reilly, Donovan Dijak, Bobby Fish and others are, and the feeling is that unless something changes, he’ll be in WWE, probably pushed as a major star on the NXT brand. Impact is also still making a play for him because they are looking for new hot talent and he’s a free agent. Right now Cole has no signed deal with anyone. That’s been expected for more than one year"

Adam Cole is likely their biggest priority right now to sign. He seems like a WWE guy through and through, so it’s the perfect time for the three-time ROH World Champion to come in.

It is rumoured that WWE’s rival, Impact Wrestling, is also interesting in signing Cole.

What's next?

Adam Cole hasn’t taken any booking dates for indies, which is a huge indication that he is WWE-bound, very soon.

Author’s Take

Many were expecting Adam Cole to be shown ringside at NXT Takeover: Chicago, however, that didn’t happen. It looks like the signing might take some time, but it seems like an inevitability. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Adam Cole be pushed to the NXT Championship picture fairly quickly after debuting.

That being said, Adam Cole is tailor made for WWE, more so than for NJPW or for Impact Wrestling. Hopefully, the WWE Universe will be getting a taste of Adam Cole BAYBAY soon!