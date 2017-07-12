From the WWE Rumor Mill: Superstar ruled out of Mae Young Classic after suffering injury

This Welsh wrestler won't be competing in the 32-woman tournament.

What’s the story?

According to TopRopePress.com, Nixon Newell has suffered an ACL injury that will sideline her for quite some time. The Mae Young Classic begins taping in a matter of days, which sadly means that she will be forced to miss the entire tournament.

In case you didn’t know…

Nixon Newell is a Welsh professional wrestler who’s built a solid following among the British independent circuit. Nixon has competed in Progress, Attack! Pro Wrestling, and WCPW.

She first reported to the WWE Performance Center in May of this year. By the end of June, she was forced to undergo surgery to repair her ACL.

The heart of the matter

Newell has wrestled in Progress Wrestling, Shimmer and a few other wrestling promotions

This is terrible timing for Newell as she will merely be a spectator for the first ever Mae Young Classic, a 32-woman tournament that will air on the WWE Network.

The matches taped on July 13th and 14th will be released in batches on August 20th and 28th with a live finale set for Tuesday, September 12th. Jim Ross and Lita will be calling the action.

What’s next?

Nixon has a long road to recovery ahead of her. No timeline has been given for when she will be cleared to return to competition. However, the same injury has resulted in long absences among her peers and the time for recovery can be lengthy.

Tommaso Ciampa is one of the more recent wrestlers to suffer an ACL tear and is not expected to return until 2018. It appears that it might be a while until Newell makes a proper WWE debut.

Author’s take

I’ve seen Nixon’s work in WCPW and I can attest that the tournament will be missing out on a wrestler who is very talented inside the ring. I’m confident that when she finally finds her way to a WWE screen that she’ll make a positive impact. Until then, I hope her recovery is speedy.