From the WWE Rumor Mill: Suspended Superstar expected to return on next episode of SmackDown Live

James Ellsworth could return to SmackDown Live next week.

Ellsworth could return this week to SmackDown Live

James Ellsworth is expected to make his return to SmackDown Live as his suspension appears to be over. He was suspended by Daniel Bryan back on the July 4 episode of SmackDown. Ellsworth recently tweeted out the following, hinting at a possible return. The Tweet was later deleted.

As mentioned, Ellsworth was suspended last month by Daniel Bryan. The Chinless Wonder had to serve a 30-day suspension and pay a fine of $10,000 for interfering in the Women’s Money in the Bank rematch that happened on SmackDown. He had a prominent role to play in the first Women’s Money in the Bank match as well as he was responsible for helping Carmella win it.

The 30-day suspension which was handed out to James Ellsworth ended on August 4th. The WWE Superstar reminded his fans of this with the aforementioned Tweet. As his suspension is over, Ellsworth is eligible to appear on SmackDown again and could appear on the upcoming episode on August 8th.

Ellsworth is likely to be inserted back into a storyline with Carmella. However, the dynamics of the relationship might change drastically. As Carmella already has the Money in the Bank briefcase with her, it wouldn’t be a surprise if she started ignoring Ellsworth.

The return of Ellsworth is going to be a huge boost for Carmella. Before she cashes in her briefcase eventually, WWE will have to keep her relevant on television. The relationship with Ellsworth could do just that. It can also act as a distraction to hide the fact that she has a briefcase which could make her the champion at any moment.

