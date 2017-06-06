From the WWE Rumor Mill: Design of the Women's Money in The Bank briefcase finally revealed

June 18th will be an important date in the history of the blue brand with the first ever Women's Money in The Bank match.

by Prityush Haldar News 06 Jun 2017, 12:46 IST

Lynch, Charlotte, Natalya, Tamina, and Carmella will compete in the first-ever Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

What’s the story?

According to a recent report from Cagesideseats.com, the briefcase design for the inaugural Women’s Money in the Bank match has been decided. The briefcase is rumoured to be white in colour with a gold trim around the edges.

In case you didn’t know...

Shane McMahon made a historic announcement last week when he said that the Smackdown women’s roster would compete in a Money in the Bank ladders match at the Money in the Bank PPV later this month. The announcement blew up the internet as WWE fans from all around the globe expressed their excitement for the match.

The heart of the matter

The white colour of the briefcase is made to coincide with the Women’s Championship title belt that also happens to be white in colour. The speculation started on the wrestling dirt sheets when WWE released a poster with an image of the briefcase in the background.

A segment of the poster displaying the Women’s Money in The Bank briefcase

Last week, the likes of Becky Lynch, Carmella, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, and Tamina were set to slug it out in a Fatal five-way elimination match to determine the number one contender for the Smackdown LIVE Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank. But things got out of hand as the five women started a brawl even before the bell rung.

The chaos went out of hand when Charlotte put Natalya through the announcers’ desk. This compelled Commissioner Shane McMahon to run in and announce the first ever Women’s Money in the Bank match.

What’s next?

The Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri will be the historic setting on June 18th as the five women take to the ring in the brutal ladder match to become the first-ever women’s Money in the Bank winner.

The card will also feature the New Day going up against Tag Team Champions the Usos, hometown boy Randy Orton squaring off against WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and the likes of AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Baron Corbin in a bid to become Mr Money in The Bank.

Author's take

SmackDown has managed to live up to its tag of being the ‘Land of Opportunity’ with the historic announcement coming just weeks before the PPV. With the solid steel ladders in place, it will be intriguing to see which woman climbs the treacherous rungs of the ladder and grabs the briefcase.

The Money in The Bank contract will give the winner an opportunity to challenge for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at any time within the next year.

