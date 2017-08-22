From the WWE rumor mill: Reason why betting sites were off on their SummerSlam predictions

Those who bet on the SummerSlam matches last night were in for a few surprises.

by Jeremy Bennett News 22 Aug 2017, 04:37 IST

If you bet big money on SummerSlam, you were likely to throw a table as well...

What's the story?

WrestlingInc.com is reporting on information they obtained from Bet Wrestling regarding the outcomes of last night's SummerSlam pay per view. Over the past year, the betting sites have been nearly spot on with their favourites to win a match, but things were a little different last night, mainly because it looks like the WWE has stopped the leaks.

In case you didn't know...

Even though the WWE predetermines the matches, you can actually bet on the WWE with legitimate sportsbooks online. Many people bet on the WWE because they can identify patterns in the booking to determine whether it will make them money or not.

The heart of the matter

Of the 13 matches that occurred on last night's pay per view, 5 of them were upsets. Shinsuke Nakamura was heavily favoured to defeat Jinder Mahal, John Cena was a slight underdog to defeat Baron Corbin, the books favoured Rusev to defeat Randy Orton, and favoured The Hardy Boyz and Jason Jordan to defeat Miz and the Miztourage.

The biggest upset was in the Smackdown Live Tag Team Championship match where the Usos defeated The New Day to regain the titles. The Usos were a 4 to 1 underdog to defeat the champions on the last of 3 kickoff show matches. Even Naomi was heavily favoured to beat Natalya in the SmackDown Women's Championship match.

What's next?

The WWE continues their run in Brooklyn with Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live both taking place at the Barclays Center this week. Expect some major surprises and debuts on both shows with those rumoured to get called up include the likes of Bobby Roode.

Author's take

First off, I think it is crazy that you can bet on the WWE, even crazier when there were leaks on the results. I'm sure the upsets from last night may have hurt a few of the bet makers who relied too much on the shifting lines. The best news to come from this is the WWE has found the mole and sealed the leak.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com