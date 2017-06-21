From the WWE Rumor Mill: The reason why The Miz added Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel to his entourage

by Nithin Joseph News 21 Jun 2017, 18:35 IST

The Entourage is ready to take RAW by storm

What’s the story?

According to reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the reason behind The Miz’s recruitment of both Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel is mainly due to the signing of Maria Kanellis and Mike Kanellis to SmackDown Live. It is believed that the WWE do not wish to have two power couples on two separate brands.

In case you didn’t know...

The Miz is the new Intercontinental Champion and is currently on his seventh reign with said title. However, he is currently facing problems from the former champion Dean Ambrose, who attacked the A-Lister in the last three episodes of Monday Night RAW.

The heart of the matter

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, the current Intercontinental Champion, The Miz, made the decision to recruit both Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel as a form of extra protection against former champion and Lunatic Fringe, Dean Ambrose.

While it is believed that the primary reason for the two former Social Outcast members recruitment is for protection, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter believes that there may be more to it than meets the eye.

It is reported that The Miz decided to add both men to his Entourage because of the recent signing of both Mike and Maria Kanellis to SmackDown Live. The current gimmick for the new signings seems very similar to the ‘It Couple’ gimmick that The Miz and Maryse have going.

Therefore, the WWE decided that they did not wish to have two power couples on two separate brands and thus decided to turn the duo of Miz and Maryse into a faction known as the Entourage along with Bo and Curtis.

What’s next?

As of now, it seems that the Entourage will proceed with the plan of protecting their leader The Miz, while simultaneously attacking Dean Ambrose. Hopefully, the faction as a whole gets a good reception from the fans and really takes off, but as of now, we can only wait and see if it makes an impact on the WWE Universe.

Author’s take

Personally, the whole thing seems like a great idea and it also gives Bo and Curtis a sort of a push, since their careers really aren’t going anywhere.

However, I would really like to see the WWE creative team do something with Dean Ambrose as he is a huge personality in the WWE and is an individual whom the fans can get behind. So it doesn’t help that his current situation and storyline seems stale and boring.