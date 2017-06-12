From the WWE Rumor Mill: The Undertaker might not be retired but won't be wrestling again

The Undertaker may not be completely done with the WWE just yet.

It might not be all over just yet

What’s the story?

As per CageSideSeats, the recent rumours indicating that The Undertaker might not be retired are partially true. However, it is being reported by the website that there are no plans for him to wrestle again.

In case you didn’t know...

The Undertaker faced off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. The mostly one-sided match saw Reigns defeat The Undertaker in decisive fashion, which has since resulted in a lot of industry insiders, as well as other WWE Superstars claiming that the match could have indeed been The Undertaker’s last.

The Undertaker’s future has been up for speculation since WrestleMania 33 as there have been no official announcements about whether or not he is actually retired. There has been radio silence on the issue from The Undertaker and his family as well, so the new developments now are certainly interesting.

After his WrestleMania 33 match, The Undertaker underwent a long-overdue surgery for rehabilitating his hip and is currently recovering.

The heart of the matter

WWE RAW play-by-play announcer Michael Cole recently made an on-air reference to Roman Reigns having “possibly” retired The Undertaker. The indecisiveness of Cole’s statement with regards to The Undertaker’s retirement sent the rumour mill buzzing and it has since been speculated that The Undertaker might not actually be retired.

The new rumour, however, states that Cole’s reference to The Undertaker not actually having retired refers to The Deadman’s future still being in some capacity with the WWE, but that there are no plans for him actually wrestling again.

What’s next?

All of this is merely speculation at this point, but knowing the kind of personality and locker room leader that The Undertaker has been, it would be tougher to imagine him not being involved with the WWE in some way, even if he never wrestles a match again.

The Undertaker might return to the WWE for an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame and might stick around afterwards in some sort of a non-wrestling role, just like Kurt Angle handling the GM duties.

Author’s take

The Undertaker has had a long career spanning over three decades within the WWE, there is probably no other single wrestler in the entire history of the WWE that has given so much to the company over the years. With the abuse that ‘Taker’s body has taken, it would be wiser for him to stay retired, rather than returning to the ring for more matches.

However, he should certainly be involved in an on-screen role in the WWE. Despite him being in the kind of physical condition that he’s in, the man can certainly still give a lot to the WWE by way of his presence alone and it would be nice to see him around. Here’s hoping!

