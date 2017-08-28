From the WWE Rumor Mill: Winner of the Mae Young Classic to be crowned the new NXT Women's Champion

We may see the coronation of a new NXT Women's Champion on 12th September 2017

Asuka's NXT Women's Championship reign extended over 500 days

What's the story?

Since Asuka vacated the NXT Women's Championship, there have been discussions within WWE regarding the coronation of the next champion.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, it was speculated by Dave Meltzer that the winner of the upcoming Mae Young Classic tournament will be declared as the brand new NXT Women's Champion.

In case you didn't know...

During the latest NXT tapings, Asuka relinquished the NXT Women's Championship as she had suffered a collarbone injury during her match with Ember Moon at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III.

NXT General Manager William Regal then announced that 'The Empress of tomorrow' will be joining either of RAW or Smackdown Live upon her return.

The heart of the matter

The Mae Young Classic is an upcoming 32-women tournament hosted by WWE, that will feature female superstars from NXT and several independent wrestling promotions.

The tourney will be broadcasted on the WWE Network on a weekly basis, starting from 28th August 2017.

It was recently reported by the Observer that WWE has some big plans for the final night of the Mae Young Classic. Becky Lynch, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair are expected to be a part of that show, alongside the Four Horsewomen of MMA, Ronda Rousey, Marina Shafir, Jessamyn Duke and Shayna Baszler.

Other than the two finalists, most of the participants of the tournament may be there for the final night.

What's next?

The episode of NXT, featuring the announcement from Asuka, will reportedly air on 6th September 2017.

On the other hand, the final night of the Mae Young Classic tournament will be broadcasted live on the WWE Network on 12th September 2017 following Smackdown Live.

Author's take

Asuka proved herself to be one of the most dominant superstars in WWE, during her historic NXT Women's Championship reign.

Now that her reign has abruptly ended, I think, it will be a burden on the next NXT Women's Champion to keep up to that.

Nonetheless, this provides an extra enthusiasm for the participants of the Mae Young Classic, now that one of them will possibly walk out as the brand new NXT Women's Champion.