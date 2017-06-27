From the WWE rumor mill: Titus O'Neil is trolling LaVar Ball ahead of Monday Night Raw tonight

We could see an epic clash of "brands" tonight on Raw...

by Jeremy Bennett News 27 Jun 2017, 02:36 IST

LaVar Ball is the outlandish father of the #2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft Lonzo Ball

What’s the story?

IWNerd.com is reporting on a developing angle that could occur on Monday Night Raw in a few hours. A video came out (and later taken down) featuring Titus O’Neil taking shots at the infamous basketball dad LaVar Ball.

In case you didn't know...

LaVar Ball gained fame with his outlandish behaviour on social media and interviews in the months leading up to the NBA Draft. It all started when in March 2017, he proclaimed that his son Lonzo was better than Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

The heart of the matter...

Within the video, Titus said that he “heard another brand possibly showing up” tonight. He is referring to Ball’s Big Baller Brand that he’s created for basketball shoes and apparel that his son Lonzo Ball will wear. The Los Angeles Lakers drafted Lonzo second overall in the 2017 NBA Draft last week.

Titus would go on to tease that we will “find out who the better brand is tonight on Monday Night Raw”. This would suggest that there will be a segment with the Titus Brand and the Big Baller Brand clashing in a comedy segment.

What’s next?

Monday Night Raw takes place in Los Angeles where Ball’s son Lonzo will play in the NBA later this fall. We will find out in a few hours if the rumours are true, but all indications are that Ball will appear on the show.

Author’s take...

While I am absolutely annoyed with the antics of LaVar Ball, I think he’s a perfect fit to show up on Monday Night Raw tonight. ESPN mentioned several times during the draft night that LaVar and the WWE would be a perfect pair, and it seems that Vince has capitalised on the opportunity.

I will be very interested in seeing how the Los Angeles crowd will react to Ball. He proclaimed his son would play for the Lakers for some time now, so he could be cheered, but there is a great chance he gets a heavy dose of boo's as well with how much he’s annoyed everyone with his antics.