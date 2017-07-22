From the WWE rumor mill: More details on Adam Cole's debut and new name

by Jeremy Bennett News 22 Jul 2017, 00:00 IST

KO and Cole go way back!

What's the story?

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about current free agent Adam Cole. He spoke about two main questions that need to be answered before we see Adam Cole in the WWE.

Where he debuts and will he be called Adam Cole?

In case you didn't know...

Meltzer awarded the Wrestling Observer Rookie of the Year in pro wrestling to Cole in 2010. Cole continued that momentum over the past seven years in Ring Of Honor as became the only person to have captured the ROH World Championship three times.

The heart of the matter...

The first question that needs answered is where to put Adam Cole. He has the star power to bypass NXT and go straight to Monday Night Raw or Smackdown Live. Meltzer added that he will definitely add value to whichever brand he starts in.

The next question up for debate is if he will be known as Adam Cole or will he receive a different ring name? Meltzer gave a few examples of wrestlers who had brand equity, but their names changed (Kevin Steen, Prince Devitt, Kenta).

He also gave the recent examples of names that haven't changed such as Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Meltzer mentioned that there is another personality in the WWE with the last name of Cole, the Raw announcer Michael Cole. Meltzer jokingly mentioned Adam could be the illegitimate child of the announcer in reference to the Kurt Angle story line, but in the end, hopes that Adam Cole gets to keep his name.

What's next?

It is anyone's guess when Adam Cole will make his eventual debut in the WWE, but as for NXT, they are currently setting the table for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III; which takes place on August 19th.

Author's take...

I completely believe that Adam Cole has enough star power to jump straight to Monday Night Raw or Smackdown Live, but I think he should take the same path as Shinsuke Nakamura, and Finn Balor did and spend a year in NXT.

Both men had no regrets for doing so and were actually glad they took that path.

As for the name, it should NOT be changed. Adam Cole has enough brand equity and should definitely keep his name. On top of that, the ADAM COLE BAY BAY chants connect with the audience and will catch on quick with the WWE Universe.