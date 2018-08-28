From the WWE Rumor Mill: Undertaker to appear along with Shawn Michaels on next week's Raw

The Era is back!

What's the story?

According to Mike Johnson of the PWInsider, the Undertaker could make his return to Monday Night Raw next week along with Shawn Michaels.

In case you didn't know...

WWE Super Showdown will emanate from the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia on October 6th, 2018. The event will be a milestone in the WWE's global expansion similar to the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

Triple H will go one-on-one with the Undertaker at Super Showdown, and WWE had announced the match to be their last encounter against each other.

The heart of the matter

Triple H cut a good promo on why he accepted to take on the Undertaker at Super Showdown when Vince McMahon pitched the idea to him. He recalled their Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 28.

The match billed as the end of an era was thought as the last time we'd see Triple H and the Undertaker to go one-on-one. But six years later we will see the two iconic superstars go at it once again, and Triple H made it official that the "Era is Back"!

WWE announced on Raw Shawn Michaels is set to make his return on next week's episode of Raw. HBK will give his take on the match between Triple H and the Undertaker at Super Showdown, and his appearance will add more hype towards the big clash at Melbourne Australia.

But PWInsider has given a big spoiler ahead of HBK's return next week. They have reported that the Undertaker will also return to Raw along with Michaels next week, and the two could have a verbal confrontation. They have further quoted that they have confirmed with multiple WWE creative sources that the Undertaker will indeed be on next week's Raw.

What's next?

Shawn Michaels had played a very pivotal role on the Undertaker and Triple H's end of an era match at WrestleMania 28. It will interest the fans to hear what he will have to say on next week's Raw, and we will also find out if the rumors of Undertaker making his return comes to fruition.

Super Showdown is only a month away and next week's confrontation could be a significant development towards HHH and Undertaker's match at the big event.

