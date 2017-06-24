From the WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Hulk Hogan's return to the WWE

It looks like Hogan might just return to the WWE soon.

Hogan could possibly return

What’s the story?

It is being reported by Fightful that Hulk Hogan and the WWE are apparently in talks about a return for the Hulkster, with the decision of whether or not he wants to return to the WWE currently being in Hogan’s court.

In case you didn’t know...

It has been previously rumoured that Hulk Hogan is not only in talks with Vince McMahon for a WWE return, but that he has also been offered a deal to become a WWE ambassador.

Hulk Hogan was suspended by the WWE in July 2015 after a sex tape of his was released that contained racial insults. Hogan subsequently went on to win a $115 Million lawsuit in November 2016 against Gawker, which was the website responsible for leaking the video.

Hulk Hogan’s name has since been mentioned sporadically on WWE programming, leading to speculation about a potential return for him to the WWE.

The heart of the matter

As per the report by Fightful, it is being said that the WWE has apparently reached out to Hulk Hogan for a return to the company. The company is said to have approached Hogan with the proposal of a “renewed working relationship” and that Vince McMahon has personally touched base with Hogan on the same.

It is also being reported that Hogan is currently unsure about whether or not he wants to return to the WWE, because he is in a "good place" financially and doesn't really need the money that a WWE return would get him.

Hogan's settlement with Gawker for $31 Million has left him with quite a bit of money and it appears that he’s not too keen on a WWE return as a result of it.

It is also being reported that Hogan is currently out of shape and that his weight has soared beyond the 300-pound mark, which means that it wouldn’t be possible for him to make a WWE return anytime soon, even if he were interested.

What’s next?

Regardless of the shape that Hogan is in, it is being said that the doors for a return for him have been opened by the WWE and that the ball is in Hogan’s court to make his decision now.

While this is all speculation at this point, a return for Hogan just in time for WrestleMania 34 is not something that can be completely ruled out.

Author’s take

Hogan is doing well for himself with his new shops and with the money that he has received from the settlement of his lawsuit.

It is quite clear that with the amount Hogan won in the settlement, even if he doesn’t work a single day for his remaining life, he’ll still have enough left over to live another full lifetime without having to worry about money.

The ball is in Hogan’s court, but I think I speak for a large part of the WWE Universe when I say that I’m not interested in the least in seeing Hogan return, unless it was for a one-night deal where he would get destroyed by an up and coming Superstar, “retiring” in the process.

For the sake of everyone on the WWE roster that doesn’t get enough TV time, I hope that a Hulk Hogan return doesn’t happen.

