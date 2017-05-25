From the WWE rumor mill: Update on Mike Bennett and Maria joining the WWE

Will we see one of pro wrestling's power couples on WWE television soon?

by Jeremy Bennett News 25 May 2017, 10:06 IST

Mike Bennett and his wife Maria when they debuted in Impact Wrestling early 2016...

What’s the story?

There is an update on the Sportskeeda Exclusive regarding Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis signing with the WWE. It appears that both of them signed contracts and were scheduled to debut a month ago, but there was a change of plans. Bennett and Kanellis are expected to appear on television shortly.

In case you didn’t know...

Bennett is only 32 years of age but has over 15 years of experience in professional wrestling. Before he became a star in Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling, he competed for various independent promotions such as New England Championship Wrestling and Top Rope Promotions.

Maria Kanellis-Bennett started her career in the WWE as a Diva Search contestant in 2004. She remained with the company until 2010 when she was released from her contract.

The heart of the matter

Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis have the potential to make an impact on debut; therefore, timing is of the essence. A sub-par introduction can set a wrestler back and leave them with a mountain to climb.

It is important to note that the introduction of the couple has the potential to freshen up storylines and add an impetus to the product.

What’s next?

The next major event in the WWE is Extreme Rules on June 4th. It is possible that WWE decides to debut them on the night after the show.

Author’s take

I’m really looking forward to the WWE debut of Mike Bennett and return of Maria. I first became a fan of Bennett when I started watching Ring Of Honor in 2014. There was a faction called The Kingdom which also had Matt Taven, Adam Cole, and Maria.

I feel that the couple can bypass NXT, but it might do Mike a lot of good to stay there for a year. The problem is the NXT roster is brimming with talent, and he might get lost in the shuffle.

