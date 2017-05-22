From the WWE Rumor Mill: Update on new feuds for Bobby Roode and The Authors of Pain

What does NXT have in store for the next edition of 'Takeover'?

by Nithin Joseph News 22 May 2017, 13:15 IST

What is in store?

What’s the story?

WWE’s developmental branch, NXT have reportedly already decided on at least three new feuds that may play through to NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III, according to Cage Side Seats.

NXT Takeover: Chicago was a great success and the event saw the end of some of the feuds that the developmental wing of the WWE had set up.

In case you didn’t know...

NXT recently concluded its most recent edition of ‘Takeover’ in Chicago. The event saw some interesting results as Bobby Rodde retained his title over Hideo Itami, Asuka retained her NXT Women’s title over Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross and the break-up of one of NXT’s popular tag-teams, #DIY.

The heart of the matter

The Bobby Roode-Hideo Itami rivalry in NXT has come to an end, The Authors of Pain-#DIY feud (courtesy of Tommaso Ciampa) has ended while Asuka continues her reign as NXT Women’s Champion.

However, according to reports from Cage Side Seats, NXT have already decided to start at least three new programs before NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III. According to the report, current NXT Champion Bobby Roode will begin a feud with Drew McIntyre, and NXT Tag team champs, The Authors of Pain will begin a feud with the tag team, Heavy Machinery, consisting of Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight.

NXT may have also confirmed a feud between Hideo Itami and Kassius Ohno when Hideo lost his cool after his match with Bobby Roode. See the video below.

What’s next?

If the reports are true, then the fans of the developmental wing of the WWE will have much to look forward to. The matches between all the aforementioned wrestlers will be interesting to watch and are most likely to be hard-hitting matchups.

The feuds that have been suggested pits some of NXT’s top stars against each other. At the end of the day, it is good to see that NXT is wasting no time when it comes to scheduling top-notch programs.

Author’s take

It is quite obvious that NXT want to keep the momentum going after Takeover: Chicago and the programs that have been suggested in the report are the way to go. Hideo Itami and Kassius Ohno are two of the hottest properties in NXT today while Bobby Roode and Drew McIntyre have clashed before (back on TNA).

It is needless to say that NXT are going down the right path with these matchups.