WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Rey Mysterio Possibly Missing All In

Will Rey Mysterio compete at All In?

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio is rumoured to have signed a two-year contract with WWE that would start on the first of August this year. If the rumours are true, then it will prevent Rey Mysterio from competing at All In in September.

In case you didn't know...

Rey Mysterio is a WWE veteran that had a good career before leaving the company. He was a surprise entrant in the Greatest Royal Rumble match where he was unsuccessful. Rey is currently advertised for All In, which is set to take place in September. Several rumours state that Rey signed a two year deal with WWE.

The heart of the story

There have been several reports going around that states that Rey Mysterio signed a new 2 year deal with WWE as of Thursday that will begin on 1st August. Due to signing a new contract with WWE, it will prevent him from appearing at All In in September. According to Wrestling Inc., the above reports are not true.

As of this moment, Rey Mysterio is still scheduled to appear at All In but that could soon change if he signs with WWE before the first of September this year. Last month, Mysterio said that he was working on negotiating a three-year deal with WWE but while the two parties are reportedly close to a deal, it isn’t finalised yet.

What's next?

Rey is expected to return to WWE later this year. If there is an agreement between him and WWE, he may make his full return to the company once the deal between the two parties has been finalised. If he signs with the company after September, he will compete at All In.

