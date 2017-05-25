From the WWE Rumor Mill: Update on the length of Jinder Mahal’s WWE Title reign

The Maharaja could be here to stay for the long run.

Mahal is off to a good start as champion

What’s the story?

All Wrestling News have more information has been released in terms of how long Jinder Mahal may hold onto the WWE Championship. The original rumour suggested that Mahal would drop the title back to Randy Orton on SmackDown Live, but that didn’t come to fruition.

In case you didn’t know...

Following an impressive run of form following and including WrestleMania 33, Jinder was thrust into the main event picture after being transferred to SmackDown Live during the Superstar Shake-Up.

Many fans were sceptical when it came to The Maharaja’s credibility, after spending a number of years as a jobber to the stars prior to this world title run.

The heart of the matter

The report suggests that Mahal is in line for quite a lengthy title run, with Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer speculating that he could hold onto the strap until at least September.

The reason for this is that WWE are heading overseas to do a tour of India, which would obviously make Mahal as WWE Champion a logical move considering how hard they’re trying to break into the Indian market.

What’s next?

Whilst these rumours are all well and good, we as fans need to take things one step at a time – beginning with Mahal’s first title defence at Money In The Bank against The Viper.

With the show being less than a month away, we can expect a quick build up in the next few weeks which began with the Punjabi Celebration on this week’s edition of SD Live.

Author’s take

We’re really getting into the whole story of Jinder being an undeserving champion, and he’s certainly taking his opportunity by the scruff of the neck. Orton winning the title back will seem likely to many people, but it wouldn’t be the best option for the belt right now.

The Viper needs to rebuild himself as a character, and that won’t happen if he’s given another token World Title reign.