From the WWE Rumor Mill: Vince McMahon to appear on Table for 3

Could Vince McMahon sit down for dinner on the WWE Network soon?

by Jeremy Bennett News 02 Jun 2017, 22:14 IST

The Chairman might be coming to Table for 3

What’s the story?

Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will be a guest on an upcoming episode of Table For 3.

In case you didn’t know...

Table for 3 has been a staple of the WWE Network for nearly two years. It is a show where three WWE personalities sit down for dinner and share stories from their time in the business. The most recent edition of the show featured Jim Cornette, Michael Hayes and Eric Bischoff.

The heart of the matter

A McMahon has not been on the show as of yet, and it is not certain who Vince would sit down to dinner with on the rumoured upcoming episode. The possibilities are endless for the other two guests.

We could have a McMahon family dinner with Stephanie and Shane, or there could even be an owners summit with Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman. He could even do a show with Triple H and The Undertaker, who are his two most trusted generals.

What’s next?

The date for the next episode of Table for 3 has not been announced, but so far there have been three episodes that were originally filmed before WrestleMania 33. The episodes typically debut after Monday Night Raw, so stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the next announcement.

Author’s take

I would love to see Vince on this show with any of the people that I listed in the heart of the matter section, especially Undertaker. When you think about it, it is surprising to see that a McMahon hasn’t been on an episode yet, but that may change very soon.

