From the WWE Rumor Mill: Vince McMahon not appearing for as many WWE tapings as he once did

Sports Illustrated shed light on Vince McMahon's reduced backstage appearances, of late.

by Riju Dasgupta News 17 Jul 2017, 12:08 IST

The Chairman and CEO of WWE isn’t as nearly active as he once was

Even for the most well-oiled machine, there comes a time when it does not function as well as it once did. Vince McMahon has created an empire of staged and scripted combat, but if recent reports from Sports Illustrated are to be believed, his appearance backstage is far more limited than it once was.

Vincent Kennedy McMahon is the greatest promoter in professional wrestling history, who turned what was a regional and territorial business into an international one. In addition to being a promoter and a businessman, he is also a very renowned on-stage performer, wrestler, and play-by-play announcer.

A perfectionist, he has been known to micromanage segments from backstage, be it screaming instructions to announcers on their earpiece or making suggestions to performers when they returned backstage after a match. At present, McMahon's appearances at TV tapings seem to be on the decline, according to reports.

In a report that dealt with the cancellation of Talking Smack, Sports Illustrated stated that McMahon’s ‘appearances at weekly WWE television shows are becoming increasingly irregular’. One assumes, at at the age of 71, he does not have the same kind of energy as he once did and depends on his subordinates to get the job done now.

Many have alleged online that McMahon's absence has allowed shows like Talking Smack to get away with a lot of content that McMahon wouldn't have approved of.

While McMahon’s role may have reduced, he still rules with an iron fist. Even to this day, at least in the main roster, he will continue to call the shots for the near, foreseeable future for WWE.

The only constant in life is ‘change’. Even though Vince McMahon is in absolutely great shape for a man of 71, there will come a day when he can no longer function as the top dog in the company. One must prepare for the eventuality, as heartbreaking as that would be.

