From The WWE Rumor Mill: Vince McMahon thought Neville would return until recently

Vince McMahon had high hopes, but Neville apparently has other plans.

Every decision in WWE has to go through Vince McMahon

What's the story?

Neville walked out of WWE on October 9th before Raw was set to go on the air in Indianapolis. Even though Neville's walk-out was two weeks ago he didn't leave the 205 Live video package until this week's show. Bryan Alvarez opened up on Wrestling Observer Live about why he was told this is the case.

In case you didn't know...

Modern-day technology is really neat. You can do a whole lot in very little time with the technological advancements in video editing.

A task in the old days that might have taken a week to pull off can be accomplished before lunch with today's editing tools. Therefore, when Neville walked out WWE could have had him on the cutting room floor in less time than it would take to say "Final Cut Pro."

The heart of the matter

It turns out there is a very good reason why Neville wasn't axed from the video package just yet. According to what Bryan Alvarez has been hearing, Vince McMahon had hopes of Neville's return to WWE until very recently.

Thanks to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription.

“What I was told was — and this was two weeks ago, initially I was told [Neville] was probably going to be out of the video package tomorrow and he wasn’t so the word was whether he’s in or not is however Vince [McMahon] is feeling about his future at the time. So my guess is that him being out of the video package is a very good indication that Vince is not expecting the guy to come back. And the guy doesn’t wanna come back. We’ll see how it goes.”

What's next?

Neville will be just fine as soon as WWE lets him go. After all, he's still under contract with WWE so ironically it's up to Vince McMahon on what Neville's next career move will be.

He could end up sitting at home until his contract expires, or WWE could release the former Cruiserweight Champion and allow him to compete after the usual 90-day no-compete clause is up. Only time will tell on that one.

Author's take

Ever since Neville's walk-out, "pulling a Neville" has become synonymous in the pro wrestling lexicon with leaving because you're unhappy, it's kind of a snappy little saying and I hope it sticks.

I can't wait to see Neville/Pac return to the world's indie scene because a lot has changed since he left five years ago. It wouldn't surprise me one bit to see him aligning himself with The Bullet Club if the chance arises. After all, they would have plenty to talk about and could carry on brilliantly with the cat and mouse game they currently have going on with Vince McMahon.

Send us your news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com