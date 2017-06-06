From the WWE Rumor Mill: Was WWE forced to change the Great Balls of Fire logo?

Is WWE courting more controversy with a somewhat questionable logo for the July pay-per-view?

WWE has unveiled yet another logo for Great Balls of Fire

What’s the story?

WWE has already created no small amount of controversy by deciding to name their RAW-exclusive July pay-per-view ‘Great Balls of Fire’, but it seems that the company is struggling to decide on a final logo for the show.

WWE has used three separate logos for Great Balls of Fire so far, with some fans noting that one of the three resembles something decidedly un-PG.

In case you didn’t know...

At the end of April, WWE announced that the annual July pay-per-view was going to have a new name. Fans speculated as to what the new name could be, but not in even the wildest dreams of the WWE Universe did anyone expect the name chosen.

WWE Great Balls of Fire was announced on April 28, and wrestling fans around the world struggled to stifle laughs. It has proved to be no joke, however, and Great Balls of Fire is scheduled to take place on July 9.

The heart of the matter

The very first logo that WWE produced for Great Balls of Fire can be seen below, and was something of a throwback to the WWF Challenge days. The logo was almost clipart-esque in its simplicity, but then such a silly show name requires simplicity.

At WWE Extreme Rules the company showcased a second logo for the event. The new logo was a lot more design heavy, following the modern WWE principles when it comes to designing brand logos and emblems.

It seems as though the ‘Balls’ has its own set...

The only problem with it was that a number of fans were quick to point out the rather phallic design, something which is a huge no-no in modern day PG WWE. Despite the supposed mistake, the logo was used on RAW last night.

WWE’s website currently tells a different story, with a brand new logo used to promote the matches at the event. This logo is a mix of the old and the new, eschewing the fire filters of the second and the simplistic shadowing of the first.

What’s next?

Great Balls of Fire takes place in Dallas, Texas, on July 9, which means that WWE still has over a month to change their minds again and again. Some will argue that the logo is irrelevant when the show has such a silly name, but this WWE – everything is important.

Author’s take

Whilst the phallic elements of the second logo are certainly there, you have to be looking for such things in order to truly notice, and even then it merely means that those noticing, seem to have their minds in the gutter.

The third logo is arguably the best, but then after this is a show called Great Balls of Fire – does the logo even matter?