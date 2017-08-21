From the WWE Rumor Mill: Why the Barclays Centre was empty during SummerSlam 2017 pre-show

The pre-show didn't have a full house as the fans were still queuing outside.

The Miz pummels Matt Hardy while the crowd was trying to make its way in

What's the story?

The biggest event of the summer, SummerSlam, was held at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York and it did have a number of great matches, especially the Fatal 4-Way for the WWE Universal title.

However, there was a bit of an oddity as the pre-show matches took place in a near empty arena as fans were still trying to make their way into their seats.

In case you didn't know...

SummerSlam had one of the biggest cards in terms of pay-per-views with 13 matches lined up throughout the evening.

There were three matches as part of the pre-show which featured two title clashes but many fans missed out on the first match of the pay-per-view, which featured The Hardy Boyz & Jason Jordan taking on The Miztourage.

The heart of the matter

Ringside News reported that fans were not allowed into the arena until 5 PM.

The report further claimed that the first pre-show match of the evening started at 5:30 PM and there still were long queues outside as people tried to enter the Brooklyn Center.

What's next?

The next episode of RAW will also take place at the same arena and possibly won’t feature the same issues with letting the crowd in as SummerSlam did.

Author's take

Wrestling in front of an empty or near empty stadium never looks good on television and neither does it help the stars taking part in the fights.

The timing of the entry for the fans did seem to be a little too close for comfort as the first match started and even if we look at it from a security point of view, fans should have been allowed into the stadium earlier than the 5:30 PM reported time.

WWE certainly would be going over who was responsible for taking care of the entries and hopefully, they will avoid such mistakes in the future, especially for their bigger pay-per-views.