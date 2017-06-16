From the WWE Rumor Mill: Women's Money in the Bank ladder match may have a sixth participant

Could there really be a sixth contender in Sunday's Money in the Bank Ladder match?

by Nithin Joseph News 16 Jun 2017, 18:04 IST

The women participating in the ladder match

What’s the story?

In a recent post on Twitter, the WWE may have confirmed that a sixth participant will be added to the match which is scheduled to take place this Sunday. You can see the tweet below.

Six men will battle. Six women will collide. History will be made at @WWE #MITB, streaming LIVE THIS SUNDAY at 8e/5p only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/zr1mrIEO3B — WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

The Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match will be the first-ever Money in the Bank ladder’s match for the women wrestlers of WWE. The match features most of SmackDown Live’s women, including Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Carmella and Tamina.

The heart of the matter

The WWE is scheduled to conduct the first-ever Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match this Sunday at the Money in the Bank PPV. In a bid to advertise the match, the WWE put up a post on Twitter.

The tweet contained a video which provided the details of the match for viewers. However, the most interesting part of the tweet is its caption. The caption reads, “Six men will battle. Six women will collide.”

The ladder match was scheduled to include five women – Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Carmella and Tamina. However, the recent post suggests that a sixth participant could be added to the fray. While this may be just a typo from the world’s biggest wrestling promotion, it hasn’t stopped fans from speculating who the sixth participant may be.

The only way to find out is on Sunday at Money in the Bank.

What’s next?

Money in the Bank is scheduled to take place on the 18th of June in St. Louis, Missouri. The PPV will see some big matches including the historic, first of its kind, Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

The WWE Universe will have much to look forward to this Sunday and may even see a cash-in from one of the women participating in the match.

Author’s take

If the post from the WWE has any truth in it, then it adds a great twist to the already huge match scheduled to take place on Sunday.

We could maybe see the return of either Nikki Bella or Summer Rae or possibly the main roster debut for current NXT Women’s Champion, Asuka.