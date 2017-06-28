From the WWE Rumor Mill: Women's title match for SummerSlam possibly revealed

Here's a huge title match that could take place at WWE SummerSlam this August.

Things are heating up as we inch closer to the biggest event of the summer.

What’s the story?

The WWE may be looking to book Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax for the RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam that takes place later this year.

As noted on Wrestling Observer Live, the reason behind WWE featuring backstage segments between Bliss and Jax on RAW is because the promotion intends to book a Bliss-Jax feud that will culminate at WWE’s biggest PPV for the summer- SummerSlam.

In case you didn’t know...

The WWE is known to put on several pay-per-view shows in a given calendar year, however, the professional wrestling world is well-aware of the fact that the company goes all-out in its ‘Big 4’ PPVs i.e. Royal Rumble, Wrestlemania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series.

The heart of the matter

Alexa Bliss presently holds the RAW Women’s Championship and will defend her belt against Sasha Banks at the Great Balls of Fire PPV on July 9th. Nevertheless, several industry insiders opine that Bliss isn’t going to drop the title to Banks and that the ‘Five Feet of Fury’ will indeed move on to a feud with Nia Jax.

Furthermore, it’s intriguing to note that the WWE had initially planned a feud between Sasha Banks and Bayley for the RAW Women’s Championship, however, the said feud will not come to fruition given the current scenario wherein neither Banks nor Bayley holds the title.

Additionally, the WWE hosted yet another backstage segment featuring Bliss and Jax on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, something that the company is using in order to set-up a future feud between the two Superstars that will lead to Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax at SummerSlam 2017.

What’s next?

Alexa Bliss is currently scheduled to defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks at Great Balls of Fire on July 9th. As for SummerSlam, the high-profile WWE PPV goes down on August 20th at the Barclays Center in New York City, New York.

Author’s take

The WWE is right in keeping the RAW Women’s Championship on Alexa Bliss rather than someone like say, Sasha Banks or Nia Jax.

At the moment, no one on the RAW female roster or even the male roster for that matter can match the God-given mic-skills Little Miss Bliss possesses. And as though that weren’t enough, her in-ring skills are top notch as well. Long Live The Wicked Witch!

