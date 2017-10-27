From the WWE Rumor Mill: WrestleMania 34 ticket prices released

Leaked ticketing prices show how much tickets will cost for specific sections.

WrestleMania 34 takes place in New Orleans, Louisiana for the second time in four years

What's the story?

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has obtained the pricing chart from a ticketing source for WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The event takes place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on April 8th.

In case you didn't know...

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome was the site of WrestleMania 30 in 2014. After the fans of Daniel Bryan "occupied" Raw with the YES! Movement, Triple H had no other alternative but to give Bryan a chance at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Bryan defeated Triple H early in the show, and then Randy Orton and Batista in a triple threat match to win the title in one of the best moments in WrestleMania history.

The heart of the matter

There are several different ticket options for all sorts of fans to enjoy WrestleMania. Take a look at the list below:

$2,000 - Golden Ringside

$1000 - Ringside

$850 - Floor seating near entrance aisle

$450 - Floor seating, some bleacher seating on floor level

$350 - 100 level, central sections

$250 and $200 - remainder of 100 levels

$175 - 200 level sections

$150 - 300 level sections

$100 - several 500 level sections located directly across from Wrestlemania entrance ramp

$75 - remainder of 500 level sections

$50 - 600 level, centered sections

$35 - 600 level, corner sections

For reference, take a look at the seating chart for the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for wrestling events:

Tickets officially go on sale November 17th, but there are select travel packages that will be available starting on October 30th by going to www.WrestleManiaTravel.com.

What's next?

The next pay-per-view for the WWE will be Survivor Series which takes place live from Houston, Texas on November 19th. It will feature champions from Monday Night Raw taking on champions from Smackdown Live, such as WWE Champion Jinder Mahal v. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

There will also be traditional 5-on-5 elimination matches which is the staple of the Survivor Series. The battle between the brands became heated when Smackdown Live took Monday Night Raw under siege by surprise.

Author's take

When it comes to planning for WrestleMania, it is great to have a plan well ahead of time so you are not shut out from what you want to see and how you want to see it.

This information is great so you can now budget and plan for what seats you want to get once they go on sale on November 17th.