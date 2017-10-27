From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE files for a trademark for Jeff Hardy

Is The Charismatic Enigma in line for a big singles push when he returns from injury?

by Harald Math News 27 Oct 2017, 13:51 IST

WWE has filed an application to trademark an old slogan of Jeff Hardy

What's the story?

WWE recently applied for the trademark 'Immune to Fear', with the application being put in on September 12. The phrase was used by Jeff Hardy back during his 2009 singles run, and could well be a part of the Charismatic Enigma's upcoming return to the ring.

In case you didn't know...

WWE is a merchandising machine, and as the company is filing for trademarks almost continuously. More often than not these trademarks will be the names and catchphrases for new superstars, ostensibly to monetise every single aspect of their character.

On rare occasions, WWE files an application for a trademark that pricks the ear of the wrestling reporting world, be it for something unusual or a hint at a gimmick change forthcoming.

It seems like a lifetime ago now, but in 2009 Jeff Hardy was one of the biggest babyface stars in all of the professional wrestling. "The Charismatic Enigma" was white hot, winning three world championships before leaving the company following a huge feud with CM Punk. This was the feud that turned Punk heel and truly put the "Straight Edge Superstar" on the map.

The heart of the matter

During his 2009 run on SmackDown Live, Jeff Hardy's motto was 'Immune to Fear'. That is the phrase that WWE has filed a new trademark application for, so the inevitable assumption is going to be that it will be used for Jeff when he returns to action.

Hardy has been out of action since September when he suffered a shoulder injury. The initial diagnosis was that "The Daredevil" was going to be out of action for four to six months, meaning a return for WrestleMania 34 could well be the aim.

Does the trademark application mean that a singles run could be forthcoming for Jeff Hardy? The multi-time tag team champion undoubtedly has a lot to offer in that regard, so it will be interesting to see how he is booked when he returns.

What's next?

Hardy is going to be out of action for the foreseeable future, so it is unlikely for the "Immune to Fear" slogan to rear its head until he does. A singles push for Jeff upon return may well be the best for everyone involved, provided Matt finds a way to become Broken in the meantime.

Author's take

Trying to second guess WWE's moves based on what they do and don't trademark is a fool's game, but this one seems a little too obvious not to be true. Here's wishing Jeff the best on his recovery over the coming months, and plenty of success when he returns to the ring in 2018.

