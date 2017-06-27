From The WWE Rumor Mill: WWE has long term plans for 'Great Balls of Fire'

We should expect a Great Balls of Fire next year if things go according to plan for WWE

According to a guest on Jerry Lawler’s podcast, ‘Dinner With The King’, WWE is planning to make Great Balls of Fire an annual event. The name and the logo for the Pay-Per-View have been under a lot of criticism lately on the internet and many thought it was a joke at first.

WWE’s latest PPV, Great Balls of Fire has been advertised for weeks now and on Sunday, 9th July 2017, it will be the first PPV since WrestleMania 33 to have a Title Match for the WWE Universal Championship.

WWE’s newest addition to the list of names for their Pay-Per-View happens to also be Jerry Lee Lewis’ greatest hit: Great Balls of Fire. In a recent episode Jerry ‘the King’ Lawler’s podcast, ‘Dinner With The King’, Jerry Lewis III, one of the sons of Jerry Lee Lewis, was a guest. Among other things, the two talked about the fact that WWE is going to extend the Great Balls of Fire PPV for the years to come.

There was some legal trouble between the musician’s family and WWE regarding the name and its trademark but reportedly WWE has settled the matter and since then have been using the song in the promotional videos.

Great Balls of Fire seems destined to be an annual PPV now that WWE has gone as far as to gain the rights to use the name.

Now that Great Balls of Fire is an annual thing, WWE is probably going to try very hard to make the show noteworthy. Maybe we’ll see a few guest stars here and there.