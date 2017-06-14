From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE is considering holding WrestleMania in the UK

Get ready Britain, WrestleMania could be coming.

Wembley would most likely be the venue

What’s the story?

As reported by The Independent, World Wrestling Entertainment appears to finally be considering London as a host city for their flagship event, WrestleMania. This news comes just a few months after the company held the 33rd edition of the showcase of the immortals in Orlando.

In case you didn’t know...

British fans have been desperate to see the company bring WrestleMania over to the United Kingdom for years now, with the last few years giving them more and more hope that their dream could become a reality.

The last major pay-per-view event that they held in England was SummerSlam 1992, which drew more than 80,000 fans to the old Wembley Stadium.

The heart of the matter

Joshua-Klitschko gave us an idea of what Mania could look like

Over the last week or so, WWE have sent out surveys to fans who attended WrestleMania 33 this past year at the Citrus Bowl. They queried fans as to the cities they’d be interested in seeing host a Mania in the future, with London being featured on the list.

Other cities involved included Toronto and New York, both of which have hosted multiple editions of the event.

What’s next?

With New Orleans having already been confirmed for 34 we’ll have to wait until January 2018 to see if London’s wait for a Mania finally comes to an end, and given WWE’s involvement in the UK scene these days it seems much more likely than it has done ever before.

A few of the other potential locations for 35 include Toronto, Minneapolis and Atlanta.

Author’s take

As a Brit, it fills me with an overwhelming sense of joy that the great city of London is being considered when it comes to hosting WrestleMania. However, one potential issue with this could be that American and Canadian fans won’t want to travel so far in order to attend the biggest show of the year.

Either way, time will tell.