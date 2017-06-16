From the WWE rumor mill: WWE Legends segment set to take place at WWE Money In The Bank 2017 on Sunday

A WWE legends segment is set to take place at Money In The Bank on Sunday and will feature Ric Flair and Cowboy Bob Orton.

by zackheydorn News 16 Jun 2017

2017 Money In The Bank ladder match competitors

What’s the story?

Big news for WWE’s Money In The Bank PPV this Sunday. The Wrestling Observer has reported that a major segment is being planned for the event involving WWE legends.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE’s annual Money In The Bank PPV event is this Sunday live from St. Louis, MO. The event is a staple in WWE’s calendar year as it features the Money In The Bank ladder match which pits six competitors against each other for the chance to win the Money In The Bank briefcase.

Inside the briefcase is a contract for a championship match at any moment for up to one year.

This year’s ladder match features AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, and Baron Corbin. For the first time ever, this year a women’s Money In The Bank ladder match will take place at the event. That match features Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Natalya, and Tamina.

In addition, hometown boy Randy Orton will be facing Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship.

The heart of the matter

Reports indicate that in addition to the two ladder matches and world title match, a segment featuring WWE legends is being planned for the show. Confirmed names include Ric Flair, Cowboy Bob Orton, Larry Hennig, Baron Von Raschke, and Greg Gagne.

Rumoured but unconfirmed names are Gerald Brisco, Rocky Johnson and Ted DiBiase. It’s unknown exactly what these legends will do at the event. The idea for the planned segment is rooted in the fact that the show will be live in St. Louis and each of these legends were big draws in that market at some time in history.

Rumours also indicate that the legends could be utilised during the Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal match for the WWE Championship as Mahal has mentioned Orton’s family legacy in promos leading up to this match with Randy.

What’s next?

We’ll see what happens on Sunday. Legend segments have been a mainstay in the WWE for years but they always work and get over better when they serve a purpose. Having WWE legends around just to have them is worthless and a waste of time.

Though older, these legends know the business and they know how to get characters and stories over. Look for the WWE to tap into that knowledge and utilise it on Sunday. The Orton vs. Mahal match is an obvious spot to include them as Mahal has made reference to Randy’s father Cowboy Bob Orton on numerous occasions.

We need to be realistic as well. The Orton/Mahal bout needs something from the outside to make it interesting. Neither man has had a classic in years and utilising returning legends is a smart way to get the match over while hiding the limitations of the competitors.

Author’s take

It’s always good to see former legends on WWE television. Ric Flair is always a delight to watch as is Cowboy Bob Orton. When I hear this news I immediately think of how much heat Jinder Mahal could and would receive if he interacts with them in a physical and violent way.

