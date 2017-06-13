From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE to start a new romantic angle with top female star

The Huggable One seems to have been smitten by the Savior of Misbehavior.

by Prityush Haldar News 13 Jun 2017, 20:35 IST

Bayley lost the Raw Women's Championship to Alexa Bliss at WWE Payback

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer suggested that WWE might book Bayley in a romantic angle with Corey Graves.

In case you didn’t know...

In a candid interview, The Huggable One sat down with Corey Graves to discuss her future in the WWE. Bayley also talked about coming to terms with her loss at the hands of Alexa and not changing her personality.

The heart of the matter

Bryan Alvarez mentioned that Bayley’s interview with Corey Graves was very awkward in the way that it ended. After the interview, Bayley asked Corey if she could get a hug from him. She then went on to grab the colour commentator and hug him. She then whispered to Corey, “I just rubbed your back.”

Meltzer speculated that WWE might be moving in a direction where Bayley was attracted to Corey. Meltzer mentioned that the segment pointed towards a romantic angle between the two. He acknowledged that it was a bad direction and would hinder Bayley’s run in the main roster.

What’s next?

Bayley has moved to the back of the line after her loss to Alexa at Extreme Rules. She has not been appearing on Raw for the past two weeks. With the title picture being crowded by Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, and Alexa Bliss, it may be a while before Bayley gets another shot at the Raw Women’s Championship.

Author's take

Bayley has lost her edge over the past few months. The Kendo Stick on a Pole match portrayed her as a weak woman who was unwilling to do the needful to win the Raw Women’s Championship. A romantic angle may not be the best storyline for her moving forward.

However, this is merely speculation, and there is every possibility that there will be no follow-up to this segment.

