From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE might've spoiled the result of AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe at Hell in a Cell

Joe is making it personal with Styles!

What's the story?

WWE might have spoiled the result of the WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe at Hell in a Cell.

In case you didn't know...

Samoa Joe will take on AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell. Their match at SummerSlam ended in a disqualification after AJ Styles wouldn't stop attacking Joe with a steel chair.

Joe is making it personal with Styles by bringing in the WWE Champion's family into the feud as a way to get inside the head of the Phenomenal one.

The heart of the matter

As we move forward to the much-expected encounter between the two veteran superstars, WWE might have let the cat out of the bag when they announced two matches for the WWE's upcoming Super Showdown PPV which will happen on October 6th, 2018 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

WWE has announced another match between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship and a WWE Championship No-1 contenders match between the Miz and Daniel Bryan.

The above-said matches could point towards AJ Styles retaining the title against Samoa Joe at Hell in a Cell and which could also mean Joe might not get his hands on the WWE Championship at least till the end of this year.

If Joe wins the title at Hell in a cell Styles could get his rematch at Super Showdown, and if Styles loses that match as well, he'll get written off the WWE Championship picture due to the No-1 contenders match between Miz and Daniel Bryan.

WWE would not end a program which just got extremely personal to culminate just like that. The same thing applies if AJ Styles wins back the championship at Super Showdown as Joe would have to get out of the title picture without getting a rematch.

It could only mean Styles will win both of his matches against Joe at Hell in a cell and Super Showdown, and Daniel Bryan could emerge as the new challenger for the WWE Championship.

What's next?

Hell in a Cell is only three weeks away, and WWE has a lot of work to do. They should also justify why they decided to have Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy battle inside Hell in a Cell instead of Styles and Joe.

We'll hope to get all the answers on the next episode of SmackDown Live. Samoa Joe has threatened to pay a visit to Styles' house next week, and it will interest the fans to find out how the WWE Champion will react.

