From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE plans to conduct live shows in the UK after the UK Championship series kicks off

WWE to conduct live shows bi-monthly in the UK.

UK Championship Series to be aired on the WWE Network

What's the story?

According to a report from Pro Westling Sheet, WWE is planning to conduct live shows in the United Kingdom twice a month after the UK Championship series officially kicks-off.

In case you didn't know...

In the December of 2015, WWE announced that it was going to host a 16-man tournament in England to crown their first-ever United Kingdom Champion, in hopes of staking their claim in the bursting pro-wrestling scene in the UK.

Progress Wrestling's Tyler Bate defeated Pete Dunne in the finals of the tournament to become the inaugural UK Champion.

The twenty-year-old from Dudley, England, defended the title against superstars such as; Jack Gallagher, Mark Andrews, and Trent Seven before losing it to Pete Dunne this past month at NXT TakeOver: Chicago, thus effectively ending his 126-day title reign.

The heart of the matter

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet’s report, WWE currently plans to shoot six weeks of television and live events every other week featuring the UK Superstars. Furthermore, UK Superstars such as Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews, Trent Seven, Tyler Bate, and Wolfgang have signed contracts that would allow them to train at WWE's Performance Center as and when required.

The series will be streamed exclusively on the WWE Network.

What's next?

Right now, no word has surfaced as to when the shooting will commence.

Author's take

If the success of the UK Championship Tournament and the UK Championship Live show on the network are something to go by, then it may so happen that this upcoming UK Championship Series might sweep a Network-exclusive show like 205 LIVE off its feet.

UK Talent like Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, and Mark Andrews to name a few are already over with the WWE Universe; However, stars such as Jordan Devlin, Joseph Conners, Dan Moloney, Sam Gradwell, and much more are still pretty unknown to the WWE Universe, and this show will help in bringing this talent to light.

