From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE removing 'This Is Your Life' segment from its history

WWE is already attempting to erase the 'This Is Your Life' segment featuring Bliss and Bayley from fans' memories.

WWE trying to erase This Is Your Life segment

What’s the story?

The WWE is apparently attempting to delete the recent ‘This Is Your Life’ segment featuring Alexa Bliss and Bayley.

The aforementioned segment transpired on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW (May 29th) and was panned by several fans and pro-wrestling experts as well.

In case you didn’t know...

The WWE’s ‘This Is Your Life’ segment is perhaps best represented by one featuring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Mick Foley/Mankind back in 1999 during the Attitude Era.

Fast-forward to the here and now and the WWE presented a similar segment featuring Alexa Bliss cutting a promo on Bayley, against whom the former will defend her WWE RAW Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules on Sunday, June 4th.

The heart of the matter

This past Monday’s ‘This Is Your Life’ saw Bliss talk to a few kayfabe acquaintances from Bayley’s past, including the latter’s 4th-grade school teacher, her former best friend as well as the Huggable One’s ex-boyfriend. The entire segment has received negative reviews from fans and critics alike, with a majority of the WWE Universe claiming it to be crude and disrespectful.

Additionally, although the WWE didn’t issue an official response to the fans’ complaints, per se, they have indeed posted an edited version of the segment on their official YouTube channel that only shows the latter parts of the segment when Bayley comes down to the ring.

Furthermore, WWE has titled the segment ‘Alexa Bliss takes Bayley on a painful trip down Memory Lane’ without referring to it as ‘This Is Your Life’. Besides, they have also deleted Twitter footage of the segment that they were posting during the show.

What’s next?

Alexa Bliss will defend her WWE RAW Women’s Championship against Bayley in a Kendo Stick On A Pole Match at the upcoming RAW brand-exclusive PPV Extreme Rules that goes down at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on June 4th.

Author’s take

I, for one, didn’t find the segment offensive at all. However, as a fan I do respect the opinion of my fellow fans and considering the fact that virtually everyone who watched the episode this past Monday night is trashing the segment, it seems obvious that the WWE would want to erase it from the fans’ memories.

Not even a mic-savant like Alexa Bliss could save the doomed segment and with the presence of social media, I don’t think the fans are going to stop trolling the WWE on this at least for the next few weeks.