From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE rumoured to be interested in signing Viper for Mae Young Classic

Viper is part of the World of Sport wrestling promotion.

Viper is one hell of a superstar

WWE is apparently interested in signing independent wrestler, Viper for the Mae Young Classic, as per 411Mania. Viper, who has competed all around Europe, is one of the most dominant female wrestlers given her stature and overwhelming power during matches.

Despite being announced during WrestleMania 33 week, we’ve only recently been learning more about the proposed Women’s Tournament that was first rumoured over six months ago.

The tournament, which Triple H confirmed will be named the Mae Young Classic, will feature a number of independent female wrestlers – in a similar format to the Cruiserweight Classic from last summer.

World of Sport has caused some controversy with WWE

The report initially came from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which claims that Viper has been officially offered a spot in the tournament. This has surprised some people given that she was on the latest set of World of Sport tapings, with WWE steering clear of competitors who took part in WOS because of their existing ITV contracts.

There has, thus far, been no confirmation on the issue from either side.

Over the next few days and weeks, we’ll continue to hear more and more about potential candidates for the tournament, with several names already popping up all over the internet.

There’s been no confirmation when it comes to how many of the superstars involved will receive contracts, but given what happened with the cruiserweights things are looking good for the future of the women’s division.

Viper is an extremely talented performer on the independent scene, and she’d make quite the impact if she does indeed make the switch over to WWE. We’d instantly put her in the mix when it comes to favourites in the competition, with her imposing figure only really being rivalled by the likes of Kharma and Nia Jax, or more so like a female equivalent of Big Show and Vader.