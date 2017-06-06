From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE signs four major Indie stars

Four major indie stars are rumoured to move to the WWE soon.

WCPW’s Nixon Newell is one of the four signees

What's the story?

According to a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE has signed four major independent wrestlers. WWE have signed Australian independent wrestler Evie, Former WCPW Women's Champion Nixon Newell, former Cruiserweight Classic participant Fabian Aichner, and Germany's Axel Dieter Jr.

In case you didn't know

Since the past few weeks, WWE has been on a hiring spree to fill up their empty slots on NXT. As NXT talents have moved up to the main roster, the yellow brand's been losing viewers and is in need of new faces to put on their television screens.

The heart of the matter

29-year-old Evie has worked in several wrestling promotions such as Shimmer Women Athletes, Shine Wrestling, Impact Pro Wrestling, and Pro Wrestling Alliance. She's won several championships in the above promotions, most notably being the Shimmer Tag Team Championship along with NXT Superstar Ruby Riot.

Evie was also ranked No. 21 in PWI's Top 50 female wrestlers in PWI Female 50 in 2016.

Welsh-born Nixon Newell has worked for promotions like Attack! Pro Wrestling, Progress Wrestling, Shimmer Women Athletes, WCPW, and Stardom, to name a few. Just like Evie, Newell's won several titles throughout her indie career including Attack 24/7 Championship, WCPW Women's Championship, DDT-Pro's Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship, and British Empire Women's Championship.

Italian wrestler Fabian Aichner participated in WWE's inaugural Cruiserweight Classic but was defeated in the first round by Jack Gallagher. Prior to CWC, Aichner's worked in German wrestling promotions such as New European Championship Wrestling, German Wrestling Federation, and Flemish Wrestling Force. Aichner's been trained by WCW alumnus Alex Wright.

Germany's Axel Dieter Jr has never worked in any promotions outside his country except a few sporadic appearances in UK-based Progress Wrestling. Dieter's well-known around the indie circuit for his work in Westside Xtreme Wrestling, German Stampede Wrestling, Nordic Championship Wrestling promotions.

What's next?

There has been no word yet on when these stars are going to start working in the company. Evie's had one appearance on NXT TV in 2015, losing to Nia Jax in singles action.

Author's Take

With WWE grabbing all these high-class talents it will be interesting to see how they use them on NXT or on the main roster.