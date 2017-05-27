From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE signs Raul Mendoza to NXT

WWE has apparently signed former CWC competitor Raul Mendoza.

Mendoza signed to NXT?

What’s the story?

According to LuchaBlog, WWE has signed Mexican professional wrestler Raul Mendoza to NXT. Mendoza had previously appeared in WWE as part of the Cruiserweight Classics where he was eliminated in the first round by Brian Kendrick.

If this rumour is true and if he is given a chance to flourish, he could even be the next Rey Mysterio.

In case you did not know...

Mendoza started his wrestling career back in 2006 and was trained by El Gran Apache and Ricky Marvin. He appeared for promotions like AAA and Pro Wrestling Noah before appearing in WWE’s Cruiserweight Classic Tournament.

Unfortunately, his run in the tournament did not last long as he was submitted by Brian Kendrick in a first round match.

The heart of the matter

The rumour suggests that Raul Mendoza has finally signed a deal with WWE. Fans had tweeted out pictures of Mendoza from the recently held NXT event in Full Sail. Mendoza wrestled against Velveteen Dream and suffered a defeat.

Velveteen Dream vs...Raul Mendoza! One of my favorite 1st round guys from the Cruiserweight Classic. #NXTFSLive pic.twitter.com/Z3jWGnIJNA — Kimmortals Showcase (@HurriOwl) May 26, 2017

What’s next?

With Mendoza appearing on NXT, the rumour is likely to true. However, WWE’s intentions to keep him in NXT rather than having him in the Cruiserweight division is interesting. WWE might have some plans for the Mexican and as he has already won over some fans with his CWC performance, he might break out in NXT sooner or later.

Author’s take

It’s not surprising to see WWE sign Mendoza. He was someone that impressed the fans with his performance in the Cruiserweight Classic and he has been a hit on the Mexican independent scene as well. As mentioned earlier, staying in NXT would be more beneficial for Mendoza when compared to moving to the Cruiserweight division.

