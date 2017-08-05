From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE to bring Pete Dunne and other UK talent to the United States

The current WWE United Kingdom Champion as well as other UK Superstars are to make the switch to the US soon.

Dunne, along with other UK superstars to be brought into the US

What’s the story?

Wrestling Observer have reported that the WWE is planning to bring WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne, as well as other wrestlers from the UK to the United States.

The stay is expected to last for a few weeks but the exact reason for this move is still not clear.

In case you did not know...

WWE crowned their inaugural United Kingdom Champion back in January. The tournament, which was held to decide the champion, saw Tyler Bate defeat Pete Dunne in the final to capture the gold.

After a reign that lasted more than a hundred days, Bate was dethroned from the top by Peter Dunne who won the title at NXT Takeover in Chicago.

The heart of the matter

The Wrestling Observer notes that WWE is set to bring the likes of Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, Wolfgang, Trent Seven and Mark Andrews to the United States for a few weeks.

All the above mentioned superstars were contestants of the WWE UK tournament. The report is, however, unclear about what WWE has planned for the superstars.

What’s Next?

WWE has been trying to figure out an effective way to utilise the UK talent for quite some time now.

Though they did establish the UK championship, the whole idea is still nascent. Due to this, bringing all these big names to the United States is clearly a move in the right direction.

Author’s Take

Almost all the names mentioned in the list delivered some great matches during the UK tournament that WWE held. Though they have plenty of talent to showcase, the exposure has been minimal.

Giving them a big stage in the United States could change the scenario completely.