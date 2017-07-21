From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE UK show pushed back once again?

New reports on the future of the WWE UK show.

Will we ever see this logo again on WWE TV?

What’s the story?

It seems as if the planned weekly television show for the WWE in the United Kingdom has been pushed back again, with the latest reports suggesting that there are no current plans in the pipeline for the company to go through with the idea right now.

In case you didn’t know...

Since the UK Championship Tournament back in January, fans have been clamouring to see more wrestlers involved in that competition, with the shows that were put on in Norwich expected to be the first of many, in what would become a weekly series.

Unfortunately, those plans have failed to materialise as of yet for a variety of different reasons.

The heart of the matter

As reported by Cageside Seats, the WWE UK champion Pete Dunne is currently taking bookings for the fall, which is the first indication that there are no plans in place for a Network UK show to air anytime soon.

In addition to this, there has been no recent mention of any tapings either on WWE television or even social media, meaning that it has likely been pushed back once again.

What’s next?

UK fans will likely voice their continued outrage on Facebook and Twitter, with many of them believing that the tournament at the start of the year was simply a way to prevent independent promotions from using the superstars involved.

Hopefully, we’ll continue to see the likes of Dunne and Tyler Bate appear sporadically on NXT or perhaps even the main roster.

Author’s take

As a British fan, I’m quite annoyed to see that there aren’t any real plans set in stone right now, and I’d prefer to see these guys shine on a consistent basis.

After all, the Dunne-Bate match at Takeover: Chicago provided us with more than enough proof that these two guys are future stars in this industry and the others should be given a chance too.