From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE's plans for Chad Gable

American Alpha is no more, but what does that mean for Chad Gable?

by Harald Math News 19 Jul 2017, 12:38 IST

Is Gable in line for some mid-card attention on SmackDown Live?

What’s the story?

This past Monday night on RAW, Jason Jordan was revealed to be Kurt Angle’s illegitimate son. Jordan is in line for a huge push, but the question remains – what will become of his former tag team partner in American Alpha, Chad Gable? Cageside Seats is speculating that there may well be better news around the corner for the Olympian.

In case you didn’t know...

For weeks, Kurt Angle was struggling with a secret from his past, a secret that he said could ruin his legacy and his career. This past Monday that secret was revealed as a long lost son, former SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jason Jordan.

Jordan and Angle embraced in the middle of the ring on the flagship show, as the RAW General Manager and that his long lost son has been drafted to the Monday night show.

Chad Gable remains on SmackDown Live as a singles superstar, where he has impressed recently in losing efforts against Kevin Owens and AJ Styles. Is Gable in line for a push?

The heart of the matter

Cageside Seats is speculating that Chad Gable could be in line for a push in SmackDown Live’s mid-card. Gable has taken on Owens and Styles in recent weeks, and despite coming up short on both occasions, the former Olympian has clearly impressed. Gable has also been given some decent interview time to establish his character and charisma, and big things could be on the horizon for Gable.

Some fans may be worried that with Jordan moving to RAW and Kurt Angle, Gable would be left spinning his wheels on the blue brand. If the rumour is to be believed, the opposite will be the case – a mid-card push beckons Gable.

What that means exactly remains to be seen, although it wouldn’t be surprising in the slightest to see Gable involved in high profile singles matches against other SmackDown stars in the near future.

What’s next?

As of right now, there is no place for Gable on Sunday’s Battleground pay-per-view. If a push is forthcoming then a Kickoff show victory against someone like Aiden English or Epico would have made sense.

There have been rumours of mid-card pushes for former tag team stars on SmackDown before, so it remains to be seen whether Gable will be the recipient of one.

Author’s take

The demise of American Alpha is somewhat disappointing, and their main roster tag team run will go down as one of WWE’s biggest blunders of recent years. Gable was the star of the team for many, and it may well be better for him to evolve without the major storyline microscope that Jason Jordan now has.

Gable will find it tough to establish himself in a SmackDown mid-card that includes Styles, Owens, Sami Zayn, Rusev and more, but at the very least we can expect more wonderful Chaos Theory suplexes from the former Olympian.