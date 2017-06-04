From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE's roadblock in making inroads into the Indian market

As per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the WWE has big plans for its tour of India and expanding its market in India.

The WWE is rumoured to view India as its number one market, toppling its following in the United States of America as well. In terms of WWE product consumption, India ranks number 1 followed by USA and South Africa.

The WWE recently launched the WWE Shop in India along with the live broadcast of Wrestlemania 33 in the country.

Besides, the WWE higher-ups have left no stone unturned in their pursuit of the Indian market, having specifically booked Canadian Superstar of Indian origin, Jinder Mahal, to win the company’s most prestigious title - the WWE Championship.

Nevertheless, it’s essential to note that ‘consumption’ and ‘income’ are two different concepts, and although India is the top consumer in all forms of WWE product related consumption, the WWE still does not earn a lot of money from the Indian market.

Considering that, the WWE has set up a brand new office in India in hopes of penetrating the market in the Asian nation and gaining more revenue.

WWE’s moves and strategy have been employed by other promotions such as ROH (Ring Of Honor) and Impact Wrestling as well, with the latter recently taping a few episodes in the Land of the Seven Rivers.

Furthermore, if one is to believe the rumour mill, Jinder Mahal’s reign as WWE champion may not be short, if the company’s agenda of dominating the gigantic professional wrestling fanbase in India is put in place. These plans could change, however, as the WWE doesn’t have any tour of India scheduled as of now. The Maharaja is rumored to hold on to the belt until September – the possible month of the tour. WWE setting up a new office in India and the emphasis on growth in India clearly proves the reign is going to last long.

Indo-Canadian WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will defend his strap against Randy Orton at the upcoming SmackDown brand-exclusive Money In The Bank PPV at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri on June 18th.

The WWE has a large fan-following in India which isn’t going away anytime soon. However, the promotion’s decision of putting its most prestigious title on the shoulders of Mahal seems to have largely backfired in its United States market in particular.

Nevertheless, I for one find Jinder Mahal’s reign as WWE Champion something new and interesting. It’s going to be fun to see how the WWE handles his booking as champion. Long Live The Modern Day Maharajah!