From the WWE Rumor Mill/News: Kairi Hojo leaves Japan for WWE, might feature for Friday's NXT tapings

Kairi Hojo leaves Japan for WWE, might feature for Friday's NXT tapings

The Pirate Princess in one of the best professional wrestlers in the world today.

Hojo has prior experience in American wrestling having previously appeared in Lucha Underground

What’s the story?

Kairi Hojo, who was recently signed by WWE on a 3-year contract has reportedly left Japan to start off with the promotion. According to Cageside Seats, she is expected to feature on this Friday’s NXT taping, along with some other big names rumoured for the Mae Young Classic.

Hojo has also announced her departure from the World Wonder Ring Stardom.

In case you did not know...

Kaori Housako, who goes by the alias of Kairi Hojo has performed for Stardom since her debut back in 2012, after training for a few months with the company. However, this would not be Kairi’s first foray into the American pro wrestling circuit, having previously appeared in Lucha Underground.

The Goddess of stardom is well-known for her one-episode stint in Lucha Underground opposite Pentagon Jr. as part of the Black Lotus Triad, where she was billed as Doku alongside fellow Stardom wrestlers Io Shirai (Hitokiri) and Mayu Iwatani (Yurei).

Veteran pro-wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer also touted the 28-year-old Japanese Superstar as one of the best wrestlers in the world

The heart of the matter

Hojo was signed as part of WWE’s roadmap to revolutionise women’s wrestling and to bring in new and dynamic talent from all over the world. WON confirmed earlier in March that the promotion has signed the Pirate Princess on a 3-year deal.

However, there were a few issues hindering her signing with the promotion, as many insiders speculated Hojo’s capability of successfully passing WWE’s physical examination, given the fact that she has suffered a couple of concussions.

What’s next?

Apart from Hojo, Io Shirai is also speculated to join the promotion. The duo formed a team along with Mayu Iwatani known as Threedom, which is a combination of the words three and Stardom. Both Kairi Hojo and Io Shirai are rumoured to be participating in the Mae Young Classic.

The tapings for the women’s tournament is scheduled to take place on July 13th and 14th at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

Author’s take

Kairi Hojo truly is one of the best professional wrestlers in the world today and is a huge signing for the company. However, it would no doubt be a huge blow to Stardom to lose one of their top performers.

