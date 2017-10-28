From the WWE Rumour Mill: WWE 'Bullet Club' reunion match for TLC 2017 rejected by Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon didn't think this 'Bullet Club' reunion would be 'Too Sweet'.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson with AJ Styles

What's the story?

Finn Balor was originally scheduled to wrestle 'Sister Abigail' at TLC 2017, but Bray Wyatt came down with a viral illness which led to AJ Styles being flown in to battle 'The Demon' at the pay-per-view.

It was a dream WWE match between two former leaders of the 'Bullet Club' faction, but new reports from Pro Wrestling Sheet suggest that there could have been a much bigger 'Bullet Club' reunion at the Raw brand show.

In case you didn't know...

As soon as it was announced that Finn Balor would be taking on AJ Styles, a lot of people started to wonder whether Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, also former 'Bullet Club' members, would get involved in the match.

This speculation was shot down by Karl Anderson on Twitter who said he'd be watching the match on the WWE Network, just like everyone else. And sure enough, on the night, The Club didn't interfere in the match at all.

The heart of the matter

Pro Wrestling Sheet suggested in their latest radio show that one of the initial pitches for a replacement Finn Balor match following Wyatt's illness was to reunite all four ex-'Bullet Club' members inside a WWE ring.

The plan was to have Finn Balor team up with AJ Styles, and 'The Club' in a 4 vs 4 tag-team match against unknown opponents. However, the idea was quickly shot down by Vince McMahon who didn't seem keen on it happening.

What's next?

AJ Styles and Finn Balor put on a quality pay-per-view match, widely regarded as one of the best inside a WWE ring for quite some time.

This is quite the achievement considering the turbulent backstory to the match and the last minute preparation time both men would have had.

Author's take

Whilst it would have been great to see a mini 'Bullet Club' in the WWE, I have to agree with Vince McMahon on this, another match containing eight men on the TLC card would have been too much, and who would they have faced realistically? Heath Slater and Rhyno with Titus Worldwide?